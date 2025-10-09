WWE Evolve wrestler chooses not to renew her WWE ID contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Vanity Project action is losing a member. Zayda Steel (Fatima Zahra) announced via social media that she will not renew her WWE ID contract. She wrote that she was grateful, yet had to do what’s best for her (read her full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Steel is talented and has a good look. She will surely get offers from other promotions, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if she already knows where she’s going next.

I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting… — Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) October 9, 2025

