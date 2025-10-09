ESPN’s Crown Jewel schedule includes an ESPN2 broadcast of the kickoff show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ESPN issued the following press release on Thursday to promote its schedule for Crown Jewel Perth and related events.

ESPN will exclusively stream WWE Crown Jewel live in the U.S. this Saturday, October 11, at 8 a.m. ET. The Premium Live Event (PLE) is exclusively available for fans with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan – either directly or through a traditional pay TV package – on the ESPN App. Crown Jewel, which emanates from Perth, Australia, is available to stream live and all day on the ESPN App. It marks the second WWE PLE streamed by ESPN, following Wrestlepalooza®.

The WWE Crown Jewel pre-event and post-event shows will also stream live and all day on the ESPN App. WWE’s pre-event show begins at 6 a.m. ET and the post-event show begins immediately after the conclusion of Crown Jewel. WWE Superstars are appearing across ESPN programming this week to preview the show, including Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Crown Jewel Card

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match:

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Australian Street Fight

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Tag Team Match

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Prior to Crown Jewel, ESPN2 will air WWE’s Kickoff Special: Crown Jewel on Friday, October 10, at 3 p.m. ET. The original airing of the show will stream on the ESPN App at 5 a.m. ET on October 10. Kickoff Special: Crown Jewel emanates from Perth, Australia and will feature WWE Superstar interviews and appearances, as well as match previews.

In addition, ESPN’s dedicated WWE section on the ESPN App and ESPN.com is providing comprehensive coverage of WWE Crown Jewel, including a preview column providing news and notes about the Premium Live Event.

ESPN’s social platforms will provide multi-platform coverage of Crown Jewel’s top storylines leading into – and throughout – the show. The “Did You Know?” trivia will also return on SportsCenter’s Instagram Stories.

The Wrestlepalooza® Premium Live Event as well as the pre-event and post-event shows are available to stream with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan. Crown Jewel and its pre-event and post-event shows will also be available on demand following the live event stream.

For more information on how to subscribe to the ESPN Unlimited plan on the ESPN App or authenticate through a traditional pay TV package, please view the how-to articles below.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

