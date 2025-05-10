WWE Backlash results: Powell’s live review of John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Pat McAfee, Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Backlash

May 10, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Streamed live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

WWE Backlash Countdown Show

-Michael Cole hosted the countdown show and said the attendance would be over 16,000. After narrating various arrival and backstage shots, Cole was joined Big E and Wade Barrett at a desk set up on the main floor. Cole congratulated Big E on his engagement.

-Byron Saxton checked in from ringside. Saxton recalled John Cena being booed at ECW One Night Stand in 2006. Saxton said Cena expects hostility tonight in Randy Orton’s hometown. Peter Rosenberg spoke while standing in a backstage parking area, and then turned things over to Jackie Redmond, who was backstage. Redmond said Gunther has never lost two singles matches in a row, even going back to his NXT days.