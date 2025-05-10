WWE Backlash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 10, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Backlash poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Backlash: Vote for the best match John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship Gunther vs. Pat McAfee Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe backlash
