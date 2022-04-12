WWE Raw preview: Two title matches advertised for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Theory.

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Yes, Theory has lost his first name. Kevin Owens also said that he will be hooking up Ezekiel to a lie detector to prove that he’s Elias, not Elias’s younger brother. Raw will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.