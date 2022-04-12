4/11 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and LuFisto vs. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue, Jora Johl vs. Penta Oscuro, Gunn Club and Chaos Project vs. Dark Order, D’Amante vs. Ashley D’Amboise, Teddy Goodz vs. Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 58)

Taped April 6, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

Streamed April 11, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Justin Roberts introduced Frankie Kazarian before Tony Schiavone welcomed us to Elevation. Schiavone was joined on commentary by Paul Wight and Mark Henry…

1. Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz. Kazarian kept Goodz down on the mat throughout the early portion of the match. Goodz fought out but was dropped with a clothesline. When Goodz got up Kazarian clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Later, Kazarian got up on the middle turnbuckle but was hit with an uppercut. Goodz had Kazarian set up for a move but Kazarian escaped and locked in the crossface chickenwing to Goodz and Goodz tapped out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz by submission in 3:15.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another strong showcase win for Kazarian this week.

2. Diamanté vs. Ashley D’Amboise. D’Amboise attacked Diamanté before the bell with forearms. D’Amboise then caught Diamanté with a pair of clotheslines followed by a dropkick. D’Amboise charged towards Diamanté who was in the corner but was sent over the top rope onto the apron. D’Amboise caught Diamanté with a kick then hit her with a spinning neckbreaker as she reentered the ring. D’Amboise went for the cover but only got a one count.

D’Amboise went for a side slam but Diamanté countered with an armdrag. Diamanté then sent D’Amboise into the corner. D’Amboise tried to move but was caught with a cutter from Diamanté on the top rope. Diamanté then dropkicked D’Amboise in the back and to the floor. Diamanté maintained her momentum and hit D’Amboise with three German suplexes. Diamanté then wrapped up D’Amboise arms and locked in a body-scissors. Because D’Amboise hands were trapped she was unable to tap but submitted anyway.

Diamanté defeated Ashley D’Amboise by submission in 2:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: This match came out of last week’s tag match where Diamanté and D’Amboise teamed together in a losing effort. I’m happy they followed up with a match this week even though we knew how it would end up. A good showcase win for Diamanté. D’Amboise had her best showing as well from what I can recall of her previous outings.

3. Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10. Angels and Austin started the match for their teams. Austin quickly made the tag to Colten and they attempted to double team Angels. Reynolds came in and both he and Angels caught Austin and Colten with drop toe holds. Reynolds and Angels then smacked Austin and Colten on the ass and posed. Billy came in and hit Reynolds and Angels with a double clothesline. Reynolds was isolated and worked over by Gunn Club and Chaos Project.

Serpentico went for a Fameasser but Reynolds moved. Billy came into the ring and threw Serpentico to the corner. Billy then knocked the rest of the Dark Order off the apron. Billy then set up for the Fameasser but Reynolds followed him and clotheslined Billy over the top rope. Reynolds made the tag to Silver cleaned house. Silver then ran around the attacking everyone but ran into a tilt a whirl slam from Billy as he reentered the ring.

The match began to break down with everyone getting their moves in. The end came with Serpentico in the ring with Reynolds. Serpentico caught Reynolds with a kick but was met with a spinebuster from 10. Reynolds and 10 then held up Serpentico by his arms and Silver ran through flipping Serpentico down to the mat, Silver then made the pinfall.

Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10 defeated Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Luther, and Serpentico by pinfall in 6:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A crowd pleasing win for the Dark Order. Everyone had a moment to look good too.

4. Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, The Bunny, and Lufisto. This was Lufisto’ s AEW debut. Blue and Lufisto started the match. Lufisto pie faced Blue a couple of times which angered Blue. Blue fired back with punches and then hit Lufisto with a high knee against the ropes as Soho made the blind tag. Soho sent Lufisto to the corner but Lufisto charged. Soho set up for a move but the Bunny distracted Soho long enough for Lufisto to pull Soho out of the corner by her ankles.

Lufisto dropped Soho with a clothesline before making the tag to Sakura. Sakura caught Soho with her corner splash and went for a pin. Blue broke it up and Sakura tagged in the Bunny. The Bunny continued the attack on Soho with punches and kicks. The Bunny went to kick Soho but Soho caught the Bunny’s leg and then hit the Bunny with a knee to the face and made the tag to Jay. The finish came with Lufisto in the ring with Soho. Lufisto had Soho on her shoulders but Soho slipped out and hit Lufisto with Destination Unknown for the pinfall.

Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny, and Lufisto by pinfall in 3:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good, solid back and forth match. The winners were never really in doubt. I did find it interesting that Soho did the majority of the selling for her team. It seems like Jay or Blue would have been better suited for that role.

5. Jora Johl vs. Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes). Johl came out alone to Andrade El Idolo’s AFO theme. Penta tried to say Cero Miedo, but Johl stopped him. Johl and Penta then traded thrust kicks. Johl came running off the ropes and Penta stopped him and finally did Cero Miedo in Johl’s face. Johl sent Penta to the corner and chopped him. Penta shrugged it off and told Johl to do it again. Penta fired back with chops of his own. Penta came off the middle turnbuckle with a splash then caught Johl with a flying head scissors that sent Johl out of the ring.

Penta went for a Tope Suicida but Johl punched Penta in the face as he came through the ropes. Johl came off the middle turnbuckle and was met with a thrust kick. Penta charged but Johl came out and pump kicked Penta. Johl then hit Penta with a modified Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Johl sent Penta into the ropes but Penta came back with a pair of slingblades followed by a backstabber. Penta then snapped Johl’s arm back and pinned him.

Penta Oscuro defeated Jora Johl by pinfall in 3:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match. Johl looked good in defeat and Penta was Penta.

6. “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall). Marshall took a mic before the match started. He offered Top Flight half price training at the Factory to learn their fundamentals. Solo and Comoroto gave the Martin’s their t-shirts. Marshall said the initials were even the same for The Factory and Top Flight. Dante thought Comoroto’ smelled bad. Marshall told Top Flight not to listen to the fans, as they also liked the Boston Red Sox. Marshall said they were Yankee fans in The Factory. Top Flight then threw the t-shirts at Comoroto and Marshall and attacked them.

Top Flight were able to clear the ring of Marshall and Solo then hit Comoroto with a double dropkick. Comoroto, unfazed, hit Darius and Dante with a double clothesline. Comoroto charged towards Dante in the corner but Dante moved out of the way. Dante was about to come off the ropes but Marshall reached through and held onto Dante’s leg as Solo came in and clipped him. Comoroto and Solo then isolated Dante and tagged in and out. Dante finally made the tag by avoiding a charging Comoroto and ducking a clothesline from Solo. Darius made the hot tag and got a near fall on Solo after a top rope cross body block.

Comoroto broke up another near fall after a Top Flight double team maneuver. Comoroto then had Darius in a front face lock as Dante came off the ropes. Comoroto press slammed Dante with one arm and then lifted Darius up for a shoulder breaker. Comoroto and Solo got a near fall of their own after a combination back breaker double foot stomp but Dante broke it up. Comoroto went after Dante but hit the ring post shoulder first and wound up outside the ring. Solo missed a spin kick and wound on the m idle turnbuckle with his head trapped underneath the top turnbuckle. Darius then assisted Dante with a dropkick into the back of Solo for the pinfall.

“Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo by pinfall in 6:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another good back and forth match to end this week’s Elevation, though the winners were never in doubt. And even though that was the case in all the matches, they were at least for the most part enjoyable and competitive. Episode 58 clocked in at 43 minutes and 3 seconds. My match of the night vote goes to the main event.