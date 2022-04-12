NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Marq Quen, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship and new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 41 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Anthony is 62.

-Nobuhiko Takada is 60.

-Marq Quen (DaQuentin Redden) of the Private Party tag team is 28.