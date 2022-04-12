WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for the May premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Powell’s POV: All signs point to The Usos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Titles, and Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, but they were not made official on Monday. WrestleMania Backlash will be held on Mother’s Day, so plan accordingly or you’ll end up in the doghouse. Join me for my live review of the event, and a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I will be available to Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).