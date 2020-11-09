WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Chris Jericho milestone, Kazuchika Okada, Keith Lee, Pete Dunne, Tony Schiavone, Nick Patrick, Muhammad Hassan, Ted DiBiase Jr., King Kong Bundy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will include the ongoing build for the Survivor Series event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) is 50 today.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) is 61 today.

-AEW broadcast team member Alex Abrahantes is 43 today.

-Pete Dunne (Peter England) is 27 today.

-Maximo (José Christian Alvarado Ruiz) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. turned 38 on Sunday.

-Keith Lee turned 36 on Sunday.

-Kazuchika Okada turned 33 on Sunday.

-Candy Floss turned 21 on Sunday.

-Tony Schiavone turned 63 on Saturday.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.



