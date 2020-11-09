NJPW announces three matches for the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Wrestle Kingdom 15 events that will be held January 4-5 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay.

-The winner of Naito vs. Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The Naito vs. Ibushi and Okada vs. Ospreay matches will be held on the January 4 show, and White will challenge for the titles on January 5. White holds the right to challenge contract that Ibushi earned from winning the G1 Climax Tournament. White won the contract, but Naito agreed to give Ibushi the first shot. Read the official announcement via NJPW1972.com.



