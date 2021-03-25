Impact Wrestling announces move to Thursdays beginning April 8

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release to announce their move to Thursday nights.

NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 25) * IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.

The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.

The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brother – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.

“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”

Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.

“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.

The wrestling world is now just one month away from the much-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs Title main event, pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, set for Sunday, April 25, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

REBELLION also will feature a title defense for new IMPACT Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). FinJuice will defend the titles against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.

The REBELLION festivities kick off April 25 with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.

REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: You had to see this one coming once word leaked of NXT moving to Tuesday nights on USA Network. The good news is that Impact will have the night to themselves. The bad news is that Thursday is a loaded night for network television and they will run opposite the NFL during its season. This also means that pro wrestling shows will air on television each weeknight.