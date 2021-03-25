Red Velvet signs with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has signed Red Velvet (Stephanie Cardona) to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cody Rhodes announced the signing on his Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that she wasn’t sign sooner. Velvet has been impressive and is a good signing for the company (even if I remain baffled by her choice of a ring name).