Red Velvet signs with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has signed Red Velvet (Stephanie Cardona) to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cody Rhodes announced the signing on his Twitter page.
Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that she wasn’t sign sooner. Velvet has been impressive and is a good signing for the company (even if I remain baffled by her choice of a ring name).
At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend. pic.twitter.com/1bJ2JVx280
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021
