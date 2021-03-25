What's happening...

Red Velvet signs with AEW

March 25, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has signed Red Velvet (Stephanie Cardona) to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cody Rhodes announced the signing on his Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that she wasn’t sign sooner. Velvet has been impressive and is a good signing for the company (even if I remain baffled by her choice of a ring name).

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.