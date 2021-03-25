WWE Fastlane poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent, and D finished third with 13 percent.

-55 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship with Edge as the special enforcer, while the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show a C+ grade in our WWE Fastlane audio review that was available for Dot Net Members on Sunday night. We both picked Reigns vs. Bryan as the best of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.