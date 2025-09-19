Murphy’s Blog: WWE Wrestlepalooza predictions – Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

The weekend rounds out with WWE Wrestlepalooza. The show takes place on Saturday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the first premium live event streamed on the new ESPN Unlimited service in the United States. As usual, it will be available on Netflix for international viewers. I have to say that while this show certainly packs star power, the builds across the board have been pretty flat. And in an effort to counter AEW’s show, they made a decision on a match that I’m not a fan of. More on that later. Let’s run down the card!

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time. Two things grind my gears about this match. First, there’s been practically no build. We know that Cena and Lesnar are on limited appearance deals. Aside from a few promos, there’s been no interaction aside from Lesnar’s attacks on Cena. The additional appearances by Lesnar featured a comedy segment with R-Truth and an attack on Corey Graves. This has taken the whole “final time” moniker down a notch and doesn’t feel as big a deal.

Second, WWE announced on Thursday that this match will open the show. I’m not a fan of this at all. This is the match on all the posters and has the biggest appeal. This is the match that needs to go on last. But in their never-ending quest to try to counterprogram against AEW, they seemingly downplay the grandeur of this match by putting it during a time when AEW will likely be running their main event, which, in theory, encourages people to switch over. The worst part is that this tactic won’t work because if you’ve spent $40-50 for All Out, you’re not switching over until the show has concluded. And even if you did, AEW already has your pay-per-view money.

As for the match, Cena has put on a few good performances since switching back to babyfaces. I’m not sure if Lesnar can still go, but this should be fine and have a happy ending.

Don Predicts: John Cena defeats Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. I feel like this match will be good, but it could have been better with a stronger build. Rhodes took some time off to welcome his second child (congratulations to the Rhodes family!) As such, I would have considered holding this match off for a month or two to give Rhodes and McIntyre time to really tell this story through promos in the ring. McIntyre, in particular, excels on the mic and I think the build has been a bit rushed to the point it’s taken away from the potential of what this match could have been.

Don Predicts: Cody Rhodes retains the WWE Championship.

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship. This is another case where a decent build was lacking, mainly due to Vaquer’s absence. That said, it could be the match of the night. I think the stage is set for Asuka to cost Sky the match, either by accident or not, which furthers their story. Vaquer is a fine choice to hold the title, and there are some decent matchups for her on the horizon.

Don Predicts: Stephanie Vaquer wins the vacant Women’s World Championship.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag match. This match has had the best build. AJ Lee’s return has been over with the crowds, and Lynch’s heel work has been excellent. It adds a nice layer to the Punk-Rollins feud, which needed some new blood. Whichever heel takes the pin sets up a title match down the road for the person who pins either champion.

Don Predicts: CM Punk and AJ Lee defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This build had been OK, but it’s more about Jey Uso and his beef with LA Knight than it is about the Usos reuniting against The Vision. The match should be fine, and we’ll likely see Knight cost the Usos the match. I’m not sure how I feel about that program because I’m not sure who I am supposed to root for. Breakker and Reed should go over strong and not win based on outside interference, but let’s see how it plays out.

Don Predicts: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

