What's happening...

Vice releases the trailer for the next Dark Side of the Ring episode

March 25, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for the next installment of “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: The next episode focuses on New Jack’s controversial career. The first episode of the second season premiered last night with a two-hour piece on the Benoit family tragedy. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. Check out my interview with the show’s producers on this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.