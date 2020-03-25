MLW announces new television deal in Poland

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce its new television deal in Poland.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) has entered into a new partnership to broadcast MLW’s flagship show MLW FUSION in Poland starting this spring.

MLW programming will air on Fight Klub Poland. Fight Klub is a unique TV channel entirely dedicated to martial arts, available in the largest cable television networks in Poland.

The deal will bring original MLW programming to a new country, with Poland quickly becoming the biggest combat sports market in Europe.

Powell’s POV: An international television deal means another stream of revenue for MLW.



