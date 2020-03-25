NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show featuring Triple H and four matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Triple H addresses Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano following their brawl at the WWE Performance Center.

-Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a qualifier for the No. 1 contenders ladder match.

-Xia Li vs. Aliyah in a qualifier for the No. 1 contenders ladder match.

-Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong.

-Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory.

Powell's POV: NXT is also advertising that Adam Cole has a message to deliver. No fans will be allowed in the PC.



