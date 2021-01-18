MLW announces a Salina de la Renta segment for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote a segment for Wednesday’s edition of the MLW Fusion television show.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta for this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After the shocking news on that Promociones Dorado has been sold to Azteca Underground, Inc., Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with the now former owner, Salina de la Renta.

Who is the new owner / proprietor of Promociones Dorado?

What exactly is Azteca Underground, Inc.?

Is this the “dangerous man person” Salina owed money to, as alleged by Konnan?

This Wednesday night the “Interview Queen” will ask the hard questions.

How will Salina cope with answering to a jefe?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

•Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.