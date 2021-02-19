NJPW Strong preview: Lio Rush headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Aiden Quest, Misterioso, and Rocky Romero vs. Barrett Brown, Rey Horus, and The DKC.

-Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo

-El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.