WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Shawn Spears, Francine, Mascarita Dorada, Tommy Cairo, Big John Studd

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Elimination Chamber will be held Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The event features a WWE Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber, and a second Chamber match with the winner earning an immediate shot at the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the final push for Elimination Chamber. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Cairo is 63.

-Francine Fournier is 49.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 47.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 40.

-Mascarita Dorada is 39. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.