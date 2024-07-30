NXT TV results (7/30): Moore’s review of Great American Bash night one with Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship, Joe Hendry’s concert

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Great American Bash Night One”

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 30, 2024 on Syfy Network

The show started out with a skit, where Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were acting like spies trying to break into the WWE Performance Center. Both guys were acting extra campy with campy music in the background. Eventually, Hank and Tank found their way to the power box where they turned on the lights to the ring area of the Performance Center…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Separate shots of Roxanne Perez and The D’Angelo Family were shown. NXT North American Champion Oba Femi pulled up the the Performance Center in his SUV…

Entrances for the first match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship introductions. Fyre and Dawn jumped Meta Four during the introductions before the bell rang. The bell rang once Jakara and Fyre were in the ring…

1. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. “Meta Four” Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson (w/Oro Mensah). Jakara tried to steal one with a Small Package on Fyre. Fyre and Dawn then traded tags to cut the ring in half on Jackson. Dawn put Jakara in a tarantula, holding Jakara in place for Fyre’s superkick. Fyre and Dawn hit Jackson with a double team suplex. Lash entered the ring and powered both opponents out of the ring. Jakara hit Dawn with a dive at ringside heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Lash caught the hot tag and ran through Dawn with clotheslines. Lash hit Dawn with knees to the gut and used her as a battering ram on Fyre. After tossing Dawn, Lash hit Fyre with a backbreaker. Lash hit Dawn with a Chokeslam for a nearfall. Dawn caught Lash with a high kick and Dawn knocked Jackson off the apron. Fyre and Dawn hit Lash with a Backstabber-Swanton combo. Jackson broke up Fyre’s pin.

Dawn and Jackson brawled to ringside. Fyre hit Lash with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Fyre worked on Lash with chops. Lash turned the tables and put Fyre in a Electric Chair. Jackson tagged in. Jakara hit Fyre with an assisted wheelbarrow cutter for a nearfall (Vic did the “We have a new champ” telegraph). Dawn hit Lash with a meteora at ringside (the screen went black for a sec). Dawn and Fyre hit Jackson with their Gory Special-Flatliner finisher for the win.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend via pinfall in 9:56.

NXT Champion Ethan Page made his entrance to mock Meta Four for coming up short. Page told Lash and Jakara to watch next week because they’ll be no flukes. Page told Oro that “this” is as close to the title as you will get.

Cedric Alexander was coaching developmental wrestlers backstage “earlier today”. Shawn Spears showed up and told Cedric that he wants to coach Cedric like he’s coaching Brooks Jensen, but Cedric is just a lost cause. Cedric said he can’t be manipulated because he doesn’t have a weak mind like other people Spears take advantage of.

Hank Walker had a mic and interviewed Tavion Heights about his upcoming match. Heights talked about his accolades which included competing in the last Olympics in Greco-Roman Wrestling. Heights said he also respects Tony D for being a amateur wrestling champion from the University of Buffalo. Hank sent the show to Tank to interview Tony D and the family. Tony D said he respects what Heights does but Tony D brings it every night. Tank sent the show to commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good showing by the rookies Jakara and Lash. Jakara is looking not half bad after being out of the ring for long stretches due to injuries. Lash looked very bad in the ring a few years ago when they threw her on TV with no experience, but taking her off TV to train has done her wonders. She’s something special. She’s quick, tall, athletic, and her moves are starting to look clean. The match outcome wasn’t in question; mostly because WWE has been warming up Belair and Cargill, Damage Ctrl, and Sonya Deville’s new group as future contenders.

Vic Joseph plugged this weekend’s Summerslam live events as well as a few interviews airing on the Summerslam pre-show…

A Pete Dunne promo aired. Dunne said he’s seen it in the locker room for years, people trying to figure things out in the locker room. He said he’s YxB, Young and Bitter. He said when he turned to someone for the first time in his life, he got stuck with a terrible nickname, Butch. He said he was front row to the Sheamus show. Dunne talked about Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Tyler Bate all leaving him. He said none of them are like him, and neither is Trick. Pete talked about getting robbed on a bus once in England on the way to a show. He said no one stuck up for him. He said he pulled himself up and handled business. Dunne praised Trick for his recent success. Dunne said you think a man like that can trust their own instincts rather than come to Dunne for help. Dunne said next week he’ll help Trick figure it out…

Trick Williams was watching the promo on a monitor. Trick said forget about “Whoop dat trick” because next week Trick is going to whoop dat ass…

Entrances for the next match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring introductions…

1. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crucifino, Adriana Rizzo) vs. Tavion Heights (w/Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne) in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup. Heights and D’Angelo started the match with a traditional Judo/Amateur Wrestling exchange. Tony D used a fireman carry to take down Heights. Heights came right back with a hip toss. Tony came back with a few scoop slams and a shoulder tackle.

Tony D put Heights in a Kesa Gatame. Tony D took down heights with a shoulder tackle. Heights got some respite after putting Tony D in a headlock. Both men lowered their weight to block gutwrenches. Tony D put Heights in a heel hook to run out the clock. [End of Round 1]

Wren Sinclair was shown cheering Tavion Heights from the crowd. The show cut to Picture-in-picture according to Vic Joseph (for me, I got regular commercials. Maybe they didn’t sync things up with Syfy?).[c]

The show cut back with ten seconds on the clock. Tony D hit Tavion with a Superplex as the clock ran out. [End of Round 2]

Heights came back with clubbing blows. Tony D hit Tavion with a Belly to Belly for a two count. Tony D hit Tavion with a Fisherman Buster for the first fall. [End of Round 3]

Tony D’Angelo pinned Tavion Heights 0:24 into round 3 to go up 1-0

Wren Slinclari gave Tavion Heights an aggressive and loud motivaitonal speech which actually fired Heights up. Hights ran through Tony D and hit him with a Belly to Belly to give Tavion his first fall. [End of Round 4]

Tavion Heights pinned Tony D’Angelo 0:29 into Round 4 to tie the match 1-1.

Tavion started the round with a T Bone Suplex for a nearfall. Tavion got another nearfall after an overhead belly to belly. Tony D recovered and hit Heights with a release suplex and two spinebusters. Tony D picked up the pinfall win after a Uranage. [End of Round 5]

Tony D’Angelo defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall 1:39 into round 5 to retain the NXT Heritage Cup (2-1).

Social media clips were shown of Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, Sol Ruca, Karmen Petrovic, and Lola Vice to set up their upcoming match…

Brooks Jensen made his entrance heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good and quick match between two amateur wrestling standouts. A part of me wanted this to be a bit of a brawl-for-all type of situation where they shoot wrestle. It’s Olympic season, and we have a Olympian and state champion in the ring.

The match was joined in progress…

3. Cedric Alexander vs. Brooks Jensen. Jensen hit Cedric with a knee for a nearfall. Shawn Spears appeared at ringside to watch the match. Jensen used a power slam to put Cedric in a Tree of Woe. Jensen hit Cedric with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Cedric fought out of a cravate with punches and a jawbreaker. Cedric rallied with running forearms. Vic Joseph noted how Cedric has gained more muscle recently.

Cedric tripped up Jensen and hit him with a Basement Dropkick. Cedric got a nearfall off a Michinoku Driver. Jensen knocked Cedric off the top rope with a throat punch. Jensen hit Cedric with a leg drop for a nearfall. Jensen hit Alexander with a front Suplex on the announce table. Jensen went for a spinning heel kick from the apron, but Cedric dodged which sent Jensen’s knee into the announce table. Cedric hit Jensen with a Lumbar Check for the win.

Cedric Alexander defeated Brooks Jensen via pinfall in 5:01 of television time.

John’s Thoughts: Happy they aren’t treating Alexander as a “good hand” in NXT after last week’s loss so this was a good bounce back. Brooks Jensen losing doesn’t hurt him as it’s character development for his current unhinged persona. Just because it’s benefited NQCC and given them some solid in-ring time, I wouldn’t mind if they find a way to put Jensen on a excursion to TNA, both for development, and to continue this story where he’s walking on eggshells for his job.

A Je’von Evans promo aired. He said his earliest memory of wrestling, was watching it with his mom and dad. He said his parents always fought, but they stopped once the show came on. He said his mom was a John Cena fan while his Dad was a Booker T person. Je’von talked about how it was tough having families separated, but once he saw Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton, all that anger and pain went away. He talked about how he always took a trampolene to his neighbors house to play pro wrestling with them. A “to be continued” graphic aired…

Joe Hendry was chatting with a few developmental women backstage about his upcoming concert. After Hendry left, Ashanti the Adonis escorted the shawtys to go watch Hendry’s concert…[c]

A Rascalz Tree House segment aired (Their old That 70s Show smoke circle segments, just without smoke this time). Wes Lee joked that it’s odd to have this on Tuesday instead of Thursday on Impact. Wentz said the Treehouse can happen anywhere and anytime. Trey confused Wes with technobabble and said it’s magic.

Wes said the Rascalz are magical as hell. Wes said they can’t [smoke weed] here because WWE is PG. Wentz noted that MSK is one of the best tag teams in NXT. Wes noted that they never lost the tag team titles. Trey noted that Wentz pinned Axiom. Wentz said that proves that they deserve a tag title shots to defend in two companies. Wes said he’ll dial up Axiom now. The Rascalz then put their hands on the camera so they can partake in private…

John’s Thoughts: These things used to come off as kinda lame to me back in TNA, but it was fun for a nice throwback. Also, why were they able to make more weed references when Matt Riddle was here and now they have to be all PG?

Booker T and Vic Joseph checked in on commentary…

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! Hendry was in the center of a red carpeted ring with a guitar. Hendry soaked in the crowd singing his song acapella. Hendry welcomed the crowd to the first Joe Hendry concert in NXT. He said he felt the buzz in the air and knew he had to create something special. He said he knows the world believes in Joe Hendry, so he had to create a song everyone will love. Or at least most people will love.

Joe Hendry strummed his guitar, and started to sing his first entrance theme “Joe Hendry makes things Better”. It was a remixed version that added Chef Shawn Michels in it. Hendry also mocked Booker T for the twitter meme of Booker being in a AI version of Hendry’s entrance video. Hendry then joked about Joe Coffey looking like the son of Dutch Mantel. Hendry then led the crowd in claps and continued his first entrance theme, mocking Gallus along the way.

The crowd chanted “We Believe” once the song was over. Hendry said it was time for an Encore. Before Hendry could get into his song, Gallus made their entrance with Joe Coffey on the mic. Joe Coffey said there will be no encore. He said Hendry is a one hit wonder, one trick pony, and internet meme. He said if he hears the song one more time, someone is getting decked. Coffey said if Hendry wants some, he can get some. Hendry swung at Joe Coffey, but he was overpowered by Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. Coffey hit Hendry in the back Jeff Jarret Style with a guitar. Gallus stood tall to end the segment…

Hank and Tank ran into Roxanne Perez backstage and praised her for being history maker and record breaker. Perez liked the respect. Hank then said it was time for Tank to break the world record of putting post-it notes on his face. Perez called them annoying. Jaida Parker passed by and said that Perez might not have a championship at the end of the night…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel (Zeb Coulter) reference on the same night. This is NXTNA. These Joe Hendry concerts are always solid and he does a great job getting the crowd engaged. It was fun hearing him play the acoustic version of his first entrance theme (though a lot of people might not have been aware of that). The post match stuff shows that Hendry is knee deep in NXT feuding, on a collision course with Joe Coffey and Gallus.