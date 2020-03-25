WWE Performance Center home county issues stay at home order

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Orlando County mayor Jerry Demings issued a stay at home order that will go into effect on Thursday night at 11ET and will continue through April 9. The order prohibits citizens from going to work unless their place of work is deemed as providing essential services. Orlando County has 50 confirmed cases of residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. Read more at ClickOrlando.com.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Performance Center is located in the Orlando County. WWE is scheduled to shoot WrestleMania matches today and tomorrow at the WWE Performance Center. Based on the schedule that Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com recently released, they should have everything filmed before the order goes into effect on Thursday night at 11ET.



