Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 14): Vetter’s review of Cappuccino Jones vs. Rudy Garza for the WWE ID Title, Jack Cartwheel vs. Clay Roberts

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 14)

Taped September 27, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed October 8, 2025, on the YouTube.com

This is Booker T’s promotion. I’ve always been impressed with the lighting and overall production values here.

1. Clay Roberts vs. Jack Cartwheel. Clay is bald with a beard; think a shorter Timothy Thatcher. Jack did some pre-match cartwheels. Standing switches to open; neither man is particularly tall. Jack hit a head-scissors takedown and a cartwheel knee drop to the chest at 1:30. They traded chops. Clay hit a running kick as Jack was seated on the apron, and he was in control as they got back into the ring, applying a top hammerlock.

Jack tried to do a cartwheel, but his sore arm buckled, and Clay kept Jack grounded. Jack hit a dropkick at 4:30. He hit some clotheslines and a standing neckbreaker. Jack hit his Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, but Clay got a foot on the ropes. Clay went for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Jack got a rollup for a nearfall. Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Clay hit a step-up kick for a nearfall. Clay switched to a cross-armbreaker. Jack hit a superkick and a powerslam. Some guys hopped on the ring apron to distract Cartwheel. Jack hit a Sasuke Special to the floor on Clay and the two guys. In the ring, Jack hit his top-rope corkscrew press for the pin. A really good opener.

Jack Cartwheel defeated Clay Roberts at 8:56.

* Backstage, Erik Lockhart wished Rhys Maddox good luck in his match tonight.

* General manager Ivory Robyn welcomed Jasper Troy to Reality of Wrestling. Troy wants a match against Sam Holloway, saying, “He dug his own grave.”

2. Jonny Lyons vs. Rhys Maddox. Lyons has long, straight, blond hair and a good physique. Rhys is a young kid with long blond hair, too, but he’s shorter and scrawnier than Lyons; I saw him on a few shows from Vegas over WrestleMania weekend. Lyons easily knocked the teen down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a bodyslam, then a fallaway slam at 2:30, and he kissed his biceps. Rhys hit a hard forearm, then a running forearm strike to the back of the head for the pin. Basic but fine. Lockhart appeared at the curtain and applauded Maddox on his win.

Rhys Maddox defeated Jonny Lyons at 3:34.

* We saw footage from a house party. A woman told Josiah Jean that he will be facing Chandler Hopkins.

* Backstage, Rudy Garza spoke, mixing English and Spanish. He is ready for his match against Cappuccino Jones later.

3. Cappuccino Jones vs. Rudy Garza for the WWE ID Title. Rudy’s look, from his hair and beard to ring gear, is a lot like Santos Escobar. Jones carried his WWE ID Title belt. Garza stalled in the ropes. Standing switches and they twisted each other’s left arm. Cap hit a series of blows in the corner. Garza shoved Jones face-first into the middle turnbuckle at 2:30 and took control. He hit a huracanrana that spiked Jones’ head into the mat for a nearfall at 4:00.

Garza locked in a front guillotine choke, but Jones powered free by hitting a suplex. Cap hit some clotheslines and a half-nelson suplex at 6:00, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Garza went for a Frankensteiner but Cap held onto the ropes, so Garza crashed to the mat. Cap hit a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Edge Stone emerged from the back and glared at Jones. Cap held the belt above his head and made a waving motion, challenging Stone to get in the ring.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Rudy Garza to retain the WWE ID Title at 7:57.

Final Thoughts: A solid episode. I tuned in because I like the WWE ID prospects, and I was happy to see them both win here. I don’t know how Garza shakes the comparisons to Santos Escobar without really changing up his look. The others on this show were all fine but I wasn’t blown-away impressed with any of them, either. This is a quick episode, clocking in at just 36 minutes.