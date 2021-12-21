WWE Raw viewership for the penultimate episode of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.553 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.574 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .39 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 7.320 million viewers for ESPN for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.601 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.599 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.460 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, seventh, and tenth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 21, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.691 million viewers coming out of the WWE TLC pay-per-view.