NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-AJ Styles to confront Grayson Waller.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight.

-Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson.

-MSK and Riddle’s adventures continue.

-Von Wagner in action.

Powell’s POV: NXT is now officially advertising that Styles will confront Waller, and they added the MSK and Riddle adventure since our previous update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.