WWE Raw preview: Two title matches, three additional matches, Beth Phoenix appearing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles.

-Beth Phoenix appears to update Edge’s condition.

-Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade and Angel Garza.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka.

-Riddick Moss puts the WWE 24/7 Title on the line.

Powell’s POV: Brock Lesnar is advertised on the host venue’s website. The tag title match is listed as “now or never” for the Street Profits. Isn’t the WWE 24/7 Title always on the line? Anyway, tonight’s Raw will be held in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center and has a strong lineup for the brand’s final show before Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. Join me for my live review as Raw airs Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

