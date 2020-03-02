AAA vs. MLW Super Series card announced (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AAA vs. MLW Super Series event that will be held on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, and Nino Hamburguesa.

-Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Injustice for the AAA Trios Tag Team Titles.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid for the MLW National Openweight Title.

-Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini vs. Xtreme Tigre and Puma King.

-Savio Vega and Mance Warner vs. Pagano and Mortiz in a Tijuana Street Fight.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Texano Jr. & Rey Escorpion.

-Poder de Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star.

Powell’s POV: Richard Holliday, Chessman, and Averno are also advertised. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to this show or another show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



