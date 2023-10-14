MLW Slaughterhouse lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE+ premium live event (Fusion taping reports needed)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the MLW Slaughterhouse event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor for the MLW Championship

-Delmi Exo vs. The Phantom Challenger for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders in a Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal match for the National Openweight Championship

-CMLL Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero vs. MLW Middleweight Champion Akira in a title vs. title match

-Mance Warner and Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Cannonball and Talon in a Chamber of Horrors match

Powell’s POV: Davey Boy Smith Jr. was pulled from the MLW Championship match and replaced by Tom Lawlor. MLW issued a press release on Thursday stating that Smith “has withdrawn from the bout and has been placed on the emergency injured reserved list.” Smith’s challenger spot is being taken by Lawlor, who is a former MLW Champion and a strong replacement. B3cca was originally scheduled to challenge Exo, but she had to been pulled from the lineup due to injury.

MLW Slaughterhouse is available at 7CT/8ET on FITE+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. MLW will also be taping matches for MLW Fusion.