Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, CM Punk, Kevin Sullivan, Austin Idol, Wheeler Yuta, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rochelle Loewen, Oro

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the fallout from the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show is billed as having Salina de la Renta as the executive producer. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays, and my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Dalton Castle vs. Anthony Henry. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with b as the majority grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A and D finished tied for second with 24 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. C finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is 45.

-Kevin Sullivan is 74.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) is 74.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) is 54.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) is 50.

-Rochelle Loewen is 44.

-Wheeler Yuta (Paul Gruber) is 27.

-Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993 at age 21. His family declined an autopsy.