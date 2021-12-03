What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

December 3, 2021

Impact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-The Ultimate X match competitors will be announced.

-Mickie James and Chris Sabin vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt.

-Eric Young vs. Rhino in a street fight.

-The IInspiration and The Influence vs. Decay in an eight-person tag match.

-Rohit Raju vs. Larry D.

Powell’s POV: The Raju vs. D match may be next week’s BTI pre-show match. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Jordynne Grace at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Turning Point 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

