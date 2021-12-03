NXT WarGames, NWA Hard Times 2, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong, WWE SuperShows in Texas (reports needed) Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Ray Candy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT WarGames takes place on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show is headlined by the men’s and women’s WarGames matches. Join John Moore for his live review of WarGames on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

-NWA Hard Times 2 will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios. The show features Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox for the NWA Championship, and Kamille vs. Melina for the NWA Women’s Championship. The event airs Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view for $24.99. I have plans on Saturday and will not be able to cover the show, but I will run the results.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. The show includes the return of Brock Lesnar. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese for the TNT Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are usually available on Sundays, but this week’s reviews may be delayed due to the holiday.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Xavier, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair.

-WWE is in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Xavier.

Birthdays and Notables

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) is 70.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) is 48.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) is 35.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.