Jerry Lynn recalls the advice he gave Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa before their unsanctioned match, comments on learning from his fellow AEW coaches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Jerry Lynn

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

Jerry Lynn on the Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Thunder Rosa unsanctioned match: “I had told them, ‘If you’re bleeding, do not let your forehead touch the canvas. Do not let your face touch the canvas because it’ll wipe it all off, and then you’ve lost the effect of building the drama.’”

Jerry Lynn on his fellow AEW coaches: “When I see them pull their guys aside after a match, even if it’s Arn [Anderson] or Jake [Roberts], and I’m not busy, I’ll slide over there and listen because I’m still learning from them.”

Other topics include learning from his fellow AEW coaches such as Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, and Jake Roberts, the importance of treating your character as a brand, and the evolution of high-flying wrestlers, how one call to the Young Bucks resulted in his signing with AEW and what Tony Khan said to him the first time they met, his days wrestling under a mask, the challenge of doing good guy vs. good guy matches, and getting color with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.