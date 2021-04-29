Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Rebellion fallout show, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-An in-ring celebration for Kenny Omega.

-Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee.

-W. Morrissey (f/k/a Big Cass) debuts on the Impact show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Deaner vs. James Storm. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Mahabali Shera. Today’s flashback pay-per-view will be the TNA Lockdown event from 2013 headlined by Jeff Hardy vs. Bully Ray in a cage match for the TNA Title, and will air on AXS at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.