AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Mike Santana vs. Ortiz
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher
-MJF and Kenny Omega speak ahead of their AEW World Championship match on AEW Collision
-Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Collision
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
