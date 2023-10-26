AEW Collision lineup: Big AEW World Championship match set for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell's POV: Shida will face the winner of a four-way on Rampage between Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Abadon. AEW Collision will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena.