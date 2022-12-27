AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 566,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 457,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fifth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The December 25, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.