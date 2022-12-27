WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show headlined by the Miracle on 34th Street Fight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.376 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.306 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating. The December 24, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.972 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.