AEW Dynamite results (10/4): Powell’s live review of Adam Copeland’s debut, Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson for the AEW International Title, Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Four-Year Anniversary (Episode 209)

Stockton, California at Stockton Arena

Aired live October 4, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Excalibur acknowledged the anniversary and ran through the previously advertised matches…

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega while noting that they were on opposite sides four years ago. Jericho mentioned that his 33-year anniversary in pro wrestling just took place. He said that he and Omega are on the same side and facing members of the Don Callis Family.

Adam Copeland walked into the picture and said there should be maple syrup with all the Canadians on the set. Copeland wished Jericho luck and said it was always good to see him. They shook hands. Omega said it was good to meet Copeland and told him that he had him on the ‘edge’ of his seat the other night. Omega offered his hand and Copeland accepted before telling them that he still doesn’t like Don Callis…

Powell’s POV: Well, that’s not the way I expected Copeland’s first appearance on Dynamite to go, but there is something to be said for getting him on the show early and perhaps often.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and handled introductions for the AEW International Championship match. The Young Bucks came out first followed by the Lucha Bros with Alex Abrahantes…

1. Rey Fenix (w/Penta El Zero Miedo, Alex Abrahantes) vs. Nick Jackson (w/Matt Jackson) for the AEW International Championship. Schiavone acknowledged the anniversary and spoke about how much fun he’s had working with his partners. He said AEW changed the industry and is still going strong on TBS.