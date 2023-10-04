Al Snow and Jessie Godderz on what the Netflix series “Wrestlers” can mean for OVW, following in the footsteps of past OVW wrestlers

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

Good Karma Wrestling with guests Al Snow and Jessie Godderz

Hosts: ESPN Chicago's Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee's Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm's Brian Rowitz

Jessie on the pressure of following some of the past names that have come through OVW: “We absolutely think about that and talk about that. Not necessarily on a daily basis but we do know the magnitude of that exact statement. We know also that there’s other guys watching this product to potentially get ideas for themselves. Theres’s storylines and things we do that they could potentially pick up on, and we can see literally that actually happening. I know because its almost like it’s happened before.

Regardless though, we want them to still know that they can still be proud of OVW and where they came from. They don’t need to turn their back on it. I wish sincerely from the bottom of my heart that more people that have made it on bigger platforms, those international superstars that are megastars would give us the kudos, that I wouldn’t say we rightfully deserve but shows in the product because of how Greg depicted everything.

The actual product is just so beautiful, and it sincerely is and the casual viewer is going to be able to enjoy it. I wish these mega superstars, everybody top to bottom, whoever came through these doors of OVW, you know that you can help us out just by saying hashtag Wrestlers Netflix. DDP recently done it, there’s a handful of guys, I don’t know if you called in a favor (to Al Snow), but I genuinely think it meant something to him to put that out there. We love it. It encapsulates the fact that we know we are still doing something right and that it did resonate with them and that they are proud of us. At the end of the day, that’s all that we actually care about because we are still trying to live our dreams much like they tried to do, the reason that they through these doors.”

Al Snow on what the Netflix series “Wrestlers” can mean to the OVW roster: “It’s an incredible opportunity to have exposure for these wrestlers, to reach an audience, to connect with that audience, to build their fan base, to increase brand awareness of their product, which is them. Takes them literally around the world and makes them an attraction to an audience that they otherwise they couldn’t have ever connected with. I believe that its going to give them opportunities that they couldn’t even imagine.”