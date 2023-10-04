NXT TV rating for the No Mercy fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 857,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from last week’s 636,000 viewership count from the previous edition.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. A nice bounce back week for NXT despite airing against the first night of the MLB playoffs. The competition will be stronger next week when the show runs head-to-head with a Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. The October 4, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 625,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.
Be the first to comment