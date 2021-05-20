Dark Side of the Ring topic for tonight on Vice TV, Dark Side of Football week two

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on the “Collision in Korea” event. The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. It will be followed by the spinoff series Dark Side of Football at 9CT/10ET with an episode dedicated to Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick overcame multiple scandals.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Nick Gage documentary will air at 7CT/8ET. The replay of tonight’s documentary airs at 11CT/12ET, and will be followed by the Dark Side of Football replay.