Will Ospreay vacates the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay has vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay is sidelined by a neck injury and no timetable has been established for his return. Read the full statement at NJPW1972.com.
Powell’s POV: NJPW has not announced a plan for determining a new champion. Obviously, we’ll pass along those details once they do. Here’s wishing Ospreay the best in his recovery from the neck injury.
Hopefully he stops the reckless BS and neck bump spots that have already resulted in multiple serious injuries in his career, and learns how to work safely.