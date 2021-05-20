Will Ospreay vacates the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay has vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay is sidelined by a neck injury and no timetable has been established for his return. Read the full statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW has not announced a plan for determining a new champion. Obviously, we’ll pass along those details once they do. Here’s wishing Ospreay the best in his recovery from the neck injury.