04/20 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 406): WrestleMania 42 fallout with Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, and Sean Plichta. Jason, Jonny, and Sean answer your email questions coming out of WrestleMania 42. Our next big event post-show will be Monday, May 11, coming out of WWE Backlash. If you would like to submit questions for the show, send them to dotnetjason@gmail.com and please put “Boom Questions” in the headline…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 406) with co-hosts Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta.

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