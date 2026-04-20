New Texas Pro Wrestling “Sin City Stampede” results: Vetter’s review of Danny Orion vs. Bryan Keith for the New Texas Pro Title, Charity King vs. Gabby Forza for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Sin City Stampede”

Las Vegas, Nevada, at Bizarre Bar

Streamed live April 16, 2026, on New Texas Pro YouTube Channel and IndependentWrestling.TV



This event began at 11 a.m. local time — there are at least three shows in this venue on Thursday. Notably, this ring appeared to be only about 18 inches tall — it sure changes dives through the ropes and flips to the floor.

* This venue was used last year, but it had a different name (the Swan Dive), and I was really disappointed with the lighting last year. The attendance was maybe 100-150, and the lighting was MUCH better than a year ago. The venue is maybe one mile north of the Stratosphere — I’ve been to Vegas five times and I would not consider this to be an ideal or “safe” neighborhood.

1. Starboy Charlie, Cosmo Orion, and Epydemius Jr. vs. Shimbashi, Andrew Cass, and Dragon Kid. Charlie and Cass are regulars at West Coast Pro, and Dragon Kid is here from DragonGate. Charlie and Cass opened against each other. Ugh, the hard camera is awful; it’s almost red. The ringside cameras are fine. They traded some quick offense. Cosmo and Shimbashi tied up at 1:30. Shimbashi hit a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall. Dragon Kid then battled Epydemius. Charlie put Dragon Kid in a Camel Clutch, and his team worked over DK.

Charlie hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. The others were brawling on the floor. Shimbashi entered and cleared the ring, and he was fired up. Charlie hit a huracanrana on Shimbashi at 8:00. Dragon Kid hit a moonsault to the floor. Epydemius Jr. hit a top-rope corkscrew splash. Cass hit a double stomp on the back of Epydemius’ head. Charlie hit the Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash). Shimbashi hit a DDT on Charlie for a nearfall. Cosmo hit an inverted suplex, dropping DK on his stomach. Shimbashi hit a running knee in the corner. Dragon Kid got a Crucifix Driver for the pin on Orion!

Shimbashi, Andrew Cass, and Dragon Kid defeated Starboy Charlie, Cosmo Orion, and Epydemius Jr. at 10:32.

* Shimbashi got on the mic and put over Dragon Kid, noting that Dragon Kid has inspired every small wrestler. They all shook hands with him.

2. 1 Called Manders vs. Timur the Great. Timur refused a handshake, and they locked up. The commentators noted that both men lost their belts at the last New Texas Pro show (I reviewed that one!). Manders hit some chops. Timur hit a flying shoulder tackle at 2:30. Manders hit a bodyslam and more chops. (I feel like they’ve tweaked the lighting and improved the hard camera since the start of the show, or I’m just getting used to it.) They hit stereo clotheslines at 5:30 and both went down.

They got to their knees and traded loud, overhand chops, then got to their feet and traded more. Timur hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30. This has been really good. Manders nailed the Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall. Timur hit a spear for a nearfall. He hit another one! Manders hit a clothesline to the back of the head, then a regular one. He removed his elbow pad, hit an elbow drop to the sternum, and scored the pin. I liked that a lot.

1 Called Manders defeated Timur the Great at 9:31.

3. Jak Calloway vs. Jackpot J-Rock vs. Prince Kxriuki vs. “Lethal” Chris Marcell vs. Devin Carter vs. Ethan Hunter vs. Travis Cudi in a scramble. Lots of new faces! I haven’t seen J-Rock, Kxriuki, or Marcell before. In some ways, Prince was giving off Velveteen Dream vibes. OH, we are starting with just Cudi and Kxriuki. Okay…The commentators just reiterated it’s a scramble. Cudi hit a huracanrana. I’m spelling it right, but it’s pronounced “Keer eee u kee.” Marcell entered at 2:30 and he hit some Pounce-like shoulder blocks; he has a wide frame.

J-Rock entered at 3:30; he’s a Black man in blue trunks, and he hit some dropkicks and a tornado DDT. Jak entered at 5:00 and he hit a spinning back suplex. Brit star Ethan Hunter joined the match and he hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Three guys hit coast-to-coast dropkicks into a corner at 6:30. The flamboyant Devin Carter entered at 7:00 and hit an X-Factor on Hunter. Cudi hit a missile dropkick. Prince hit a short-arm clothesline. Marcell hit a powerbomb. Jak and Carter traded punches. Carter hit a Bronco Buster in the corner. Devin hit a spin kick on Jak, then a pop-up knee strike. Ethan hit a package piledriver to pin Carter.

Ethan Hunter defeated Jak Calloway, Jackpot J-Rock, Prince Kxriuki, “Lethal” Chris Marcell, Devin Carte, and Travis Cudi in a scramble at 10:05.

4. Oli Summers vs. Vinnie Massaro. Again, Oli is like Northeast indy wrestler Love, Doug — he just loves love! With a black leather jacket on today, along with his long curly hair, he looks like the lead singer of any 1980s hairball rock band. They muted Massaro’s theme song! (YouTube sure can be funny that way.) He has his West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title with him. Again, with his singlet holding in his gut, I always compare his look to Hugh Morrus. They hugged at the bell. Vinnie knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Oli hit a sliding clothesline at 2:30 and a senton for a nearfall. Vinnie kept him grounded in a headlock, and he unloaded his hard chops. Oli hit a clothesline in the corner, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Massaro nailed a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall. Oli hit an impressive straitjacket German Suplex, slowly lifting the bigger Massaro, and that got a pop. They traded rollups. Massaro got a Wheeler Yuta-style seatbelt cover and scored the pin. That was pretty good action.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Oli Summers at 9:22.

5. Adam Priest vs. Dustin Nguyen. Again, Dustin feels like he stepped out of a 1970s cheesy Kung Fu movie, and he had a bizarre backstage appearance on TNA TV a few months ago that was forgotten the following week. This should be really good. Dustin did his Kung Fu moves and poses; Priest just backed into a corner and watched Dustin do his routine. Adam put a headband on! Adam offered a handshake but slapped Dustin in the face, and we’re underway! Dustin hit a flying leg lariat. He hit a stiff kick to the spine and got a nearfall at 3:00.

Priest grounded Dustin with a headlock on the mat. He hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Dustin slammed Priest and got a nearfall at 7:00, but Adam got his feet on the ropes. Dustin went through his Kung Fu motions, but Priest collapsed to avoid the “Fatal Gale” double chop. Dustin hit the Fatal Gale! However, Priest rolled to the floor to avoid the pin. In the ring, Priest applied a half-crab, and after a few seconds, Nguyen tapped out. Good action. This show is off to a good start.

Adam Priest defeated Dustin Nguyen at 8:37.

6. “The Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme vs. “Toxic Tour” Prince Li and Pac Ortega vs. “Meat Market” Isaac Morales and Eduardo Garcia vs. Maya World and LVJ in a four-way for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. I don’t think I’ve seen the Meat Market duo before, and they do both appear to be younger. Maya set to open, but LVJ tagged himself in — that’s not a good start for that new tag team! LVJ and Danny King — who has bright red hair today — tied up on the mat. Maya wanted in, but LVJ immediately got back in.

The Dream Team worked over Ly and Ortega. Meat Market beat up Danny King. LVJ hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Maya hit a double stomp to the chest of Morales. LVJ and Maya got in some team moves. Ly and Ortega hit an FTR-style Shatter Machine! King hit a plancha to the floor, then a top-rope assisted bulldog for a nearfall at 9:00. The Meat Market hit a team double stomp move for a nearfall, but Maya made the save.

LVJ hit a flying knee on King for a believable nearfall. LVJ hit a top-rope 450 Splash. LVJ intentionally hit a flying knee on Maya!!! “I think LVJ is tired of being bossed around,” a commentator said. He picked her up and hit a Michinoku Driver on his teammate! The Dream Team hit a team Air Raid Crash move on either Ly or Ortega (the lighting is better, but not ideal!) and scored the pin.

“The Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme defeated “Toxic Tour” Prince Li and Pac Ortega, “Meat Market” Isaac Morales and Eduardo Garcia, and Maya World and LVJ in a four-way to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:46.

7. Dimitri Alexandrov vs. Ishin. Again, Ishin is part of the Dragongate contingent from Japan; he’s short, thick, with blondish hair. Alexandrov has a ‘homeless Jesus’ look to him, a bit scary. They traded armbars, and Dimitri is much taller. Ishin tried some shoulder blocks. He applied a leg lock around Dimitri’s head and kept the bigger man grounded. Alexandrov hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:00.

Ishin hit a second-rope superplex, but Dimitri immediately hit a suplex. They traded clotheslines, and Ishin hit a German Suplex. Dimitri hit another clothesline, and they were both down at 6:30. A good exchange. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ishin nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Dimitri hit a big bodyslam and scored the pin. Good, hard-hitting action.

Dimitri Alexandrov defeated Ishin at 8:38.

* “The Mad Queen” Raychell Rose came to the ring, and the commentators indicated this wasn’t on their list. She got on the mic and yelled at the crowd. I couldn’t comprehend her well, but it sounds like she made an open challenge.

8. Raychell Rose vs. Kitti Hisatomi. I don’t think I’ve seen Kitti before; the name certainly isn’t familiar. She’s young. Rose got in her face and yelled at her. They locked up, and Rose is much taller — Kitti might be 5’2″ or even shorter. Kitti hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Rose hit a backbreaker over her knee and made a lazy cover for a nearfall at 1:00. Rose missed her “Off With Her Head” flying knee. Kitti got a rollup for the flash pin! Rose was irate!

Kitti Hisatomi defeated Raychell Rose at 1:45.

9) Charity King vs. Gabby Forza for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. Gabby got a nice pop; I think this is her New Texas Pro debut. We had the bell. Gabby gave her a gnome hat, and they posed before locking up for the first time at 1:30. They traded shoulder blocks with neither moving. While I think Forza is stronger, they are both thick and clearly powerhouses. Charity knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00.

Gabby hit a shotgun dropkick, some running splashes in the corner, and a series of clotheslines. Gabby hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:00. She missed a spear and crashed in the corner. Charity immediately hit a big back suplex and a bodyslam, then three more, for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, and more while standing. They traded clotheslines.

Charity hit a Full Nelson uranage slam for a believable nearfall at 9:30; I thought that was it. Gabby got a rollup for a nearfall. Gabby nailed an Alabama Slam for a believable nearfall. “What a match! What a show of force!” a commentator said. Charity got underneath her in a corner and hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Gabby cut her in half with a spear! However, King hit a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. That was top-notch action.

Charity King defeated Gabby Forza to retain the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 12:22.

10. Danny Orion vs. Bryan Keith for the New Texas Pro Title. Orion just won this belt last month from 1 Called Manders; I think this is his first title defense. (I’ll reiterate that he’s among my top-tier of guys I like to watch.) Keith was a regular here before joining AEW. A feeling-out process to open. Keith’s hair is really short! He’s barely recognizable! Orion hit a dropkick. They brawled to the floor at 3:00, and Keith hit some chops. They got back in the ring, and Keith hit more chops and kept Orion grounded.

Danny got up, and they traded chops. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex at 5:00. Orion dropped him snake-eyes in the corner and immediately applied a Boston Crab at 6:30. Keith hit a leaping headbutt that knocked Danny to the floor. They collided, and both went down. Danny hit a buzzsaw kick. Keith put him in a Torture Rack and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Keith nailed a running knee, and he nailed the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Orion nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Orion hit a delayed German Suplex, then a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall at 13:30. (We’ve had periodical time checks throughout this match that were not on with the actual length of the match, but we were just told we have two minutes remaining.) Orion slapped him in the face, so Keith hit another thudding headbutt. They fired up and traded more loud chops. Keith finally hit another Emerald Tiger Driver, but Orion kicked out again, and we had a bell!

Danny Orion vs. Bryan Keith went to a 15-minute time-limit draw at 15:46; Orion retains the New Texas Pro Title (and I’ll stand by my timing of the match!).

* Orion and Keith wanted to keep going, and the fans chanted for “five more minutes,” but the security kept them separated.

Final Thoughts: This was a really good show. And I want to stress this felt like a lineup that could have happened in Texas — it featured nearly all the top names of the promotion. A really good main event takes first place, and Gabby-Charity was a really strong women’s match, too. I’ll narrowly take Manders-Timur for third, ahead of honorable mention Nguyen-Priest. Most of this action is worth checking out. I’m not sold on this tag division; that four-way didn’t hold my attention as much, and it relied more on the tension between LVJ and Maya World than the champs and the other two teams.

I need to be clear on this point — the lighting was MUCH better here than it was a year ago. That said, it is not of average quality; it doesn’t match how the GCW Collective shows looked, for instance. So, while the action was really good, I think the overall production values will turn off casual viewers. I’ll reiterate that this show is free on YouTube and there is a lot to like here.