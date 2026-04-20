WWE Raw preview: The Raw after WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns appears

-CM Punk, Penta, Rhea Ripley, and Jey Uso are advertised on the WWE website’s events page

-The WWE website photo also shows Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Reigns is the only person officially advertised. Monday’s Raw will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).