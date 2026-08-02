F1rst Wrestling “Wremix” results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Amazing Red vs. Devon Monroe vs. Gringo Loco vs. Vengador, Allie Katch vs. Darin Corbin for the F1rst Title, Arik Cannon vs. Eddie Kingston

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

F1rst Wrestling “Wremix”

August 1, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

This show had a 10 p.m. start time, wrapping up at 1:15 a.m. It’s my first time seeing a show at F1rst Avenue since at least 2011 (that’s when I met my wife, who is now my ex! So I know I haven’t seen one since I met her). Anyhow, the crowd was perhaps 500. The battery on my phone was running low, so I didn’t take as many notes (I actually stopped at the car to grab a pen and paper if needed!).

* Since I last attended a show here, promoter/wrestler Arik Cannon has turned these shows into quite an event that is “more than just pro wrestling.” Between matches, a rock band played two three-song sets. There were also two drag dance performances.

* Staff members handed out long sheets of tin foil for people to wrap on their heads and be part of Brandon Gore’s conspiracy theory fans. Maybe 30 percent of fans wore them.

* Nearly every wrestler tonight also wrestled Friday at the Mall of America show.

1. Rudy Hell vs. Ryan Cruz vs. Badger Briggs vs. Effy in a four-way for the F1rst Uptown VFW Title. Cruz is the only heel of the four. He comes out to Creed’s “Higher,” which is quite the crowd sing-along. (It’s a great choice for a heel with a messiah complex.) The babyfaces all took turns beating him up. Another match that was an all-out sprint. Badger hit a German suplex, and she posed; however, Rudy (the luchador in red) popped to his feet, hit a running knee to the back of her head, and scored the pin.

Rudy Hell defeated Ryan Cruz, Badger Briggs, and Effy in a four-way to retain the F1rst Uptown VFW Title at 6:53.

2. El Clon vs. Brandon Gore. I’ll reiterate that Gore reminds me of Brooks Jensen, and he wears the tinfoil hat. He had papers with him to prove his conspiracies! Clon took them and threw them to the mat and got LOUD boos for that. He later tore them up! I hadn’t seen a lot of Gore before, but he really delivered in the ring. Clon hit his top-rope double stomp to the chest, then his version of Made In Japan (pumphandle powerbomb) for the pin.

El Clon defeated Brandon Gore at 12:05.

3. Shane Black vs. Jordan. Shane Black is the lifeguard, wearing red, carrying his spray bottle, his whistle, and his hard plastic floatie. It dawned on me he looks exactly like a younger, scrawnier Zack Sabre Jr. — same haircut and general face. He’s a hated heel. Jordan is probably in his mid 30s and bald. The action in this one was just so-so, but the crowd just hates Black and loudly booed his cheating. Shane struck Jordan with his floatie and got a nearfall. Jordan hit an F5 for the pin.

Jordan defeated Shane Black at 12:24.

4. Arik Cannon vs. Eddie Kingston. These guys have legitimately known each other for 22 or so years. The crowd alternated chants for each of them, then the ref, and they wanted to see them kiss. Arik got on the mic and made a stipulation — that regardless of who wins, they would kiss. Kingston hit some hard punches that busted open Arik’s forehead, and Cannon was bleeding a bit down his face. Arik hit his impressive Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes. Kingston hit a spinning back fist for a nearfall, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Kingston hit two more spinning back fists and a DDT for the pin. Yes, they kissed (Eddie was rather reluctant, of course.) Awesome action.

Eddie Kingston defeated Arik Cannon at 13:22.

5. “Janelasus” Joey Janela and Megan Bayne vs. Cho and Jinn. Janelasus are the only wrestlers on the show who weren’t at the Mall of America. Cho is the chubbier bald guy who wore the Goldust wig to the ring, and Jinn is a blue-haired rocker. This topped all my expectations, as the locals, whom I hadn’t seen before Friday, really kept up with the nationally-known team. In the end, Jinn hit a running knee to pin Janela.

Cho and Jinn defeated “Janelasus” Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at 15:28.

6. Allie Katch vs. Darin Corbin for the F1rst Title. Darin dominated the match, and he got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a pin at 12:05! New champion! BUT WAIT! The other ref on the show ran to the ring, informed the ref about Darin’s cheating, and ordered the match to be restarted! Darin slugged that ref. Katch hit two piledrivers for the pin.

Allie Katch defeated Darin Corbin to retain the F1rst Title at 13:34.

7. Amazing Red vs. Devon Monroe vs. Gringo Loco vs. Vengador in a four-way. This is the same group as Friday’s show, except Monroe has replaced El Clon. Loco and Vengador are the rudos, so they often worked together. They all hit some awesome dives. Vengador’s top-rope moonsault is so pretty because he’s so tall and thick. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Red for a nearfall. Red hit a second-rope Code Red for a nearfall. Monroe hit a huracanrana to pin Vengador.

Devon Monroe defeated Amazing Red, Gringo Loco, and Vengador in a four-way at 20:32.

Final Thoughts: Well, I certainly didn’t expect this show to go past 1 a.m., but the crowd didn’t dwindle in size — they apparently knew what to expect. The crowd playing along by putting on tinfoil hats and shouting “We believe!” to encourage Gore amused me. The lucha four-way was fantastic, and I’ll go with Cannon-Kingston for second and the Bayne/Janela match for third. The guys who all looked good on Friday were all here on Saturday. A thoroughly enjoyable show.