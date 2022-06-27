AEW Rampage rating and viewership for the Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 422,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 331,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 26th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The show ran opposite an NHL Stanley Cup Final game that delivered a 1.49 rating with 5.145 million viewers for ABC.