WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for Friday’s show headlined by The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.231 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.290 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Good numbers for Smackdown again this week. Smackdown finished second in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.57 rating in the same demo. The show ran opposite an NHL Stanley Cup Final game that delivered a 1.49 rating with 5.145 million viewers for ABC.