WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.817 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.872 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.912 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.828 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.710 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .53 rating and finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .53 in the 18-49 demo. The May 11, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.919 million viewers for the night after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.