NXT TV match pulled from tonight’s lineup, new match set

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT ran an online angle that resulted in Alexander Wolfe being pulled from his scheduled television match against Killian Dain.

-NXT also ran another online angle that saw Oney Lorcan challenge Kyle O’Reilly to a match for tonight’s show.

-Leon Ruff also confronted William Regal with the hopes of getting a match on tonight’s show. Regal refused to grant him a match despite Ruff stating that he received medical clearance.

Powell’s POV: All three videos can be viewed below. Wolfe’s character told the doctor that he had a “stomach bug.” The idea is that he wanted out of his match with former tag team partner Dain. Wolfe’s current allies Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel acted skeptical in the video that can be viewed below. Meanwhile, O’Reilly vs. Lorcan was officially added to the lineup for tonight’s show. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT at 7CT/8ET.